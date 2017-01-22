URBANA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor says he will ask that a school shooting case be moved to the adult criminal justice system.
Authorities say a 17-year-old shooter fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the Friday morning attack at a high school in West Liberty, 45 miles northwest of Columbus.
Two students were wounded, one critically.
The suspect was initially held in a juvenile center on a charge of felonious assault.
Champaign County Prosecutor Kevn Talebi (tuh-LEE’-bee) says the teen will face a number of additional charges, including attempted murder.
Talebi says moving the case to common pleas court is appropriate because of the nature of the charges and also for the safety of the community.
The West Liberty-Salem Schools district plans to resume classes Tuesday.
