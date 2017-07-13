CHICAGO (AP) — A special prosecutor says a judge is biased and should be removed from the case of police officers accused of covering up what happened when a white Chicago officer fatally shot black teenager Laquan McDonald.
Patricia Brown Holmes filed a motion Thursday in Cook County saying Judge Diane Cannon is biased against the prosecution. Cannon would make the decision about whether to bump herself off the case. If she refuses, Holmes can appeal.
Thursday’s motion offers no justification for the bias claim. Some attorneys pointed to Cannon’s 2015 acquittal of a police commander charged after allegedly shoving a gun down a suspect’s throat.
Cannon was assigned to the McDonald case Monday after another judge recused herself. The one current and two ex-officers in the McDonald case later pleaded not guilty.
Most Read Stories
- It’s no joke: The right is coming after college next | Danny Westneat
- 'Tax the rich!': Seattle's new income tax on the wealthy sparks social-media firestorm
- Brief lockdown at Washington state Capitol campus after reports of gunfire
- Oregon woman who licked, groped another woman on flight is sentenced
- Judges complain it’s unsafe, unsanitary outside King County Courthouse in Seattle VIEW