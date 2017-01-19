SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — Police in California shot and killed a knife-wielding teenager after failing to subdue him with water from a fire hose, rubber bullets and stun guns, authorities said.

A total of 14 officers with the Salinas Police Department responded Wednesday to a report of a man armed with a knife on a neighborhood sidewalk.

The officers used various means to try to stop the teenager before resorting to lethal force, Monterey County Deputy District Attorney Ed Hazel told the Monterey Herald newspaper (http://bit.ly/2k4Rcaq).

The man acted erratically before his death, said Hazel, whose office is overseeing the investigation.

“He went into a nearby residence, then the subject turns and goes toward officers, at which time they fire their weapons and he was killed,” Hazel said.

Seven of the officers were placed on paid leave following the shooting.

The U.S. Department of Justice previously investigated the Salinas department and issued recommendations after officers shot and killed four men in 2014.

One recommendation resulted in a separate agency overseeing investigations into officer-involved shootings.

The police department declined a request for comment by The Associated Press, referring questions to the prosecutor’s office.

Police Chief Adele Fresé said in a statement posted on the department’s website that it is trying to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

Authorities have not released the name or age of the teen.

An autopsy is scheduled Thursday but a toxicology report on possible drug use won’t be ready for several weeks.

Information from: The Monterey County Herald, http://www.montereyherald.com