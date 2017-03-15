LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A prosecutor says Kentucky police officers who fatally shot a man wielding a saw were justified in using deadly force.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Thomas Wine says his office recently completed a review of the evidence in the death of 57-year-old Darnell Wicker. Wicker was shot multiple times by officers at a Louisville apartment complex on Aug. 8.
During a news conference Wednesday, Wine said the evidence shows that Wicker had kicked down the door of his girlfriend’s apartment and was carrying a 20-inch hand saw. Wine says police gave repeated commands for Wicker to drop the saw before the shooting.
An attorney for Wicker’s family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Louisville police. Wicker was African-American. The two officers who fired are white.
