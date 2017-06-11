CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio county prosecutor says she’ll file an appeal with the state Supreme Court after appellate judges overturned the conviction and sentence of a former model accused of trying to hire a hit man.
The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2spGIu6 ) Tara Lambert was sentenced last year to seven years in prison after a jury convicted her of conspiracy to commit aggravated murder. Prosecutors say Lambert wanted to kill the mother of her two stepdaughters and provided a $125 down payment to a hit man who was actually an undercover police detective.
An appeals court ruled the indictment wasn’t specific enough and the case shouldn’t have gone to trial.
Pickaway County prosecutor Judy Wolford says the indictment was clear and Lambert knew what she was doing.
Most Read Stories
- Counterprotest overshadows Seattle’s ‘March Against Sharia’; assault arrests follow main event WATCH
- Bucking the luxury housing trend, $500M in new apartments designed to help Seattle’s shrinking middle class
- Long-simmering discord led to The Evergreen State College’s viral moment
- First to lose Obamacare? The sickest county in the state | Danny Westneat
- Why many Seattle NBA fans prefer Sodo arena project over KeyArena rebuild
Lambert’s attorney has said she was mentally fragile and the officer baited her.
___
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com