UHRICHSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A couple accused of living with an Ohio Vietnam veteran’s decomposing body and stealing his Social Security benefits aren’t expected to face more serious charges.

The Repository in Canton (http://bit.ly/2nCMhAC ) reports the Tuscarawas (tuhs-kuh-RAH’-wuhs) County prosecutor told a judge Thursday there’s no evidence that 71-year-old Robert Lee Harris was killed.

Deputies checked on him last week after being told he lived with the family in Wainwright and hadn’t been seen lately. Investigators believe he’d been dead for months.

Initial charges against 49-year-old Brian Sorohan and 45-year-old Stacy Sorohan include corpse abuse and credit card theft.

A message was left Friday for Stacy Sorohan’s attorney. Her husband’s public defender couldn’t be reached for comment.

Their 18-year-old daughter pleaded no contest to failing to report a death. A corpse-abuse charge was dropped.

