NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — A prosecutor says a New York couple decided to kill their adoptive son and cover up the crime with a house fire after watching the movie “Manchester by the Sea.”
WBNG-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2oyDbHP) Chenango County District Attorney Joseph McBride said during a bail hearing for Ernest and Heather Franklin last week that 16-year-old Jeffrey Franklin was killed within two hours of the couple watching the Oscar-winning film on Feb. 28. McBride said an examination showed the teen died before the fire.
The Franklins are charged with second-degree murder, arson and tampering with physical evidence.
Heather Franklin’s attorney told the court that she’s “innocent until proven guilty.”
“Manchester by the Sea” tells the story of a man who accidently sets a fire that kills his children. He wasn’t prosecuted.
Information from: WBNG-TV, http://www.wbng.com
