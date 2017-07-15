CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to killing a fellow prison inmate after a dispute over a Bible verse.
WCHS-TV reports Timothy Parsons pleaded guilty to the stabbing death of Eugene Anderson. Prosecutors say Parsons defeated Anderson in a game of Bible knowledge at the Mount Olive Correctional Institute.
After the game, authorities say Anderson tried to set up a prison hit on Parsons. But prosecutors say Parsons stabbed Anderson 20 times.
Parsons was already serving a life sentence for killing his wife and mother-in-law in 2012. He is scheduled to be sentenced on this latest murder charge in September.
Most Read Stories
- Fox Business show slams Seattle as ‘socialist hellhole’
- ‘Life is ridiculous’: Why two dozen Lamborghinis rolled through downtown Seattle VIEW
- Phthalates found in powdered mac-and-cheese mixes
- Eels from overturned truck slime cars on Oregon highway VIEW
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.