LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former head of the nation’s largest sheriff’s department was the driving force behind a conspiracy to thwart a federal investigation into abuses within the Los Angeles County jail system, a federal prosecutor told a jury Monday.

“This was Mr. Baca’s conspiracy,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Fox said of former Sheriff Lee Baca in his closing argument.

It prevented justice for inmates who were being beaten, allowed deputies to escape accountability, led to the hiding of an FBI jail informant and drove attempts to intimidate a federal agent, the prosecutor said.

“This is dirty from the beginning,” Fox said.

Baca’s defense, which has sought to blame the former sheriff’s top aide and other underlings, was to make its closing argument later Monday.

What started as an investigation into civil rights abuses of inmates by jail guards grew into a broader corruption probe targeting top department leaders when deputies found an inmate with a cellphone in 2011. The FBI had the phone smuggled into the jail for the inmate to gather evidence of abuse.

Word of the federal investigation led top leaders to launch an effort to prevent revelation of details of the abuses, prosecutors said. Officials were accused of shuffling the informant throughout the jail system and changing his name in the computer system so the FBI could not find him.

The former sheriff is charged with conspiring to commit and committing obstruction of justice in August and September 2011. Baca abruptly retired in 2014 after more than a dozen deputies were indicted.

Andre Birotte Jr., who was U.S. attorney in Los Angeles at the time of the investigation, testified at trial that Baca was outraged by the FBI probe.

Birotte, who is now a federal judge, said that when he told Baca the FBI probe would continue whether he liked it or not, Baca said he was the sheriff and they were his jails. Birotte also said Baca had declared he was willing to “gun up,” or go to war with the FBI if need be.

Baca did not testify. A pair of former LA County district attorneys took the stand as character witnesses for him, saying he had an above-board reputation as a lawman.

Baca also is scheduled to face a second trial on charges of making false statements to the FBI about his knowledge of efforts to scuttle the investigation.