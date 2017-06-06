HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut prosecutor has ruled that the death of an attorney found shot in the head in a wrecked car in 2014 was not a homicide, as his family believes.
Danbury State’s Attorney Stephen Sedensky III announced the conclusion of the investigation into Gugsa Abraham “Abe” Dabela’s death Tuesday. The finding supports Redding police’s belief that Dabela killed himself.
Dabela’s father, Abraham Dabela, says he is frustrated by the ruling and planned to continue pursuing the truth.
The family is suing Redding police. Relatives allege authorities didn’t properly investigate because Dabela, who grew up in Bethesda, Maryland, was black. Police denied the allegations.
Most Read Stories
- 'New external threat information' cancels classes again Monday at The Evergreen State College
- Telemarketers, debt collectors fight to bypass ringtone on cellphones
- In Seattle, is it now taboo to be friends with a Republican? | Danny Westneat
- Seahawks add a veteran backup quarterback
- Mercer Island man believed dead after fall through snow at Aasgard Pass
The family’s lawyer says many questions remain, including why Dabela’s DNA wasn’t found on the handgun found at the crash site or on the bullet that killed him.