HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A prosecutor says the investigation into the February death of a Penn State University fraternity pledge who fell down stairs is likely to result in charges against “a number” of people.
Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said Friday the probe into the Feb. 4 death of Beta Theta Pi pledge Timothy Piazza is nearing its end.
Parks’ office told the state Supreme Court in a new filing that charges are likely.
The fraternity is seeking the return of hard drives with footage from the night Piazza died.
A county judge earlier this week ordered Miller’s office to return the hard drives but said he’d be willing to let prosecutors keep the originals and give the fraternity copies.
Penn State has permanently banned the fraternity.
