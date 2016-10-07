PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A prosecutor in the trial of a landlord of a Portland, Maine, building where six people died in a fire is using his closing statement to make the case the building was unsafely operated as an illegal rooming house.

Landlord Gregory Nisbet faces six counts of manslaughter stemming from the November 2014 fire, one of the deadliest in the state in decades.

Closing statements took place in the bench trial Friday. Prosecutor Bud Ellis says the building was “not anything close to resembling a family residence” and was unsafe for tenants.

Nisbet would become the first landlord in Maine found guilty of manslaughter for an accidental fire if he’s convicted. The defense began presenting witnesses in the case on Thursday following a denied acquittal motion.