PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The trial of the man who led a standoff at an Oregon wildlife refuge has raised many complicated issues, some of them political.
But a federal prosecutor told the jury Tuesday during closing arguments that the case comes down to common sense.
Ammon Bundy and six co-defendants have been charged with preventing federal employees from doing their jobs at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge by seizing the refuge for 41 days last winter.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan Knight says the case isn’t about land policy in the U.S. West or what Ammon Bundy considered to be an unjust sentence for two local ranchers convicted of arson.
Those are all issues Bundy has raised or tried to raise in his defense case.
Bundy’s attorney will give his closing argument Tuesday afternoon.
