CINCINNATI (AP) — Prosecution testimony is nearing an end in the Ohio murder retrial of a former University of Cincinnati police officer.

A county coroner’s office official is expected to testify Wednesday in Ray Tensing’s case. Tensing, who’s white, is charged in the 2015 fatal shooting of Sam DuBose, an unarmed black motorist.

Attorney Stewart Mathews on Tuesday questioned witness Grant Fredericks’ conclusion that Tensing’s body camera footage doesn’t support his story that he shot DuBose to stop him from using his car to try to kill him.

Mathews said there aren’t multiple video angles like in an NFL replay and referred to Fredericks’ testimony as “20-20 hindsight.”

A use-of-force expert for the state testified Tuesday that the shooting wasn’t justified.

Tensing’s first trial last November ended in a hung jury.