Nation & World Prosecution lawyer says a court in north India has convicted flamboyant guru of rape in 2002 case Originally published August 25, 2017 at 2:54 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press PANCHKULA, India (AP) — Prosecution lawyer says a court in north India has convicted flamboyant guru of rape in 2002 case. The Associated Press Next StoryUK police slammed for missing rock star’s sex abuse at first Previous StoryAfghan official says a Shiite Muslim mosque in Kabul is under attack by gunmen, there are reports of explosions