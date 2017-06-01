WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump had the world on edge Thursday as he neared an announcement on whether he’ll keep the U.S. in a global climate pact. The White House signaled that withdrawal was likely.

During the campaign, Trump criticized the environmental accord signed by nearly 200 nations in Paris in 2015, saying it would cause job losses in the U.S.

Withdrawing would also fulfill a promise Trump made as a candidate, but the president is also known to change his mind at the last minute on major decisions.

A look at how Trump has handled some of his other top campaign pledges:

U.S. EMBASSY in ISRAEL:

Trump’s pledge to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem remains unfulfilled, at least for now. Hours before he was to reveal his decision on the climate pact, Trump decided to temporarily leave the embassy in Tel Aviv. He signed a waiver delaying such a move for at least six months, something his predecessors from both political parties have done routinely for decades. The White House said Trump made the decision to “maximize” the chances of negotiating a peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians, a decades-old diplomatic stalemate that Trump wants to help resolve. Moving the embassy risked infuriating Palestinians, who claim east Jerusalem as the capital of a future state, and inflaming regional tensions. Trump hasn’t abandoned his pledge to move the embassy, the White House said, adding that “the question is not if that move happens, but only when.”

___

NORTH AMERICAN FREE TRADE AGREEMENT:

Trump in late April informed Mexico and Canada’s leaders that he will not pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement and would instead seek changes. During the campaign, Trump slammed NAFTA as one of the worst deals in U.S. history and pledged to renegotiate it if elected. Trump’s decision came hours after administration officials said he was considering pulling the U.S. out of NAFTA altogether. Trump has cited a telephone call from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a driver behind his decision.

___

TRANS-PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP:

Within days of taking office on Jan. 20, Trump kept his promise to withdraw the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation agreement finalized during the Obama administration that would have reduced prices and boosted sales abroad for automakers, farmers and tech companies. Trump also criticized this deal during the campaign, saying it would be a “disaster” for American jobs. He has stated a preference for one-on-one agreements with countries, instead of sweeping, multinational arrangements.

___

