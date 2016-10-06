GLOUCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police chief who was honored by the White House for his pioneering approach to heroin addiction will be allowed to retire after misleading investigators looking into allegations of improper behavior with two women.

Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken announced Thursday she’s reversed her Monday decision to begin termination proceedings against Chief Leonard Campanello.

City officials allege Campanello destroyed cellphone evidence and took other steps to deceive investigators looking into the women’s complaints, which they haven’t described.

Campanello will remain on paid leave until he retires Jan. 3.

Deputy Chief John McCarthy will oversee the department as interim chief, and the innovative heroin addiction treatment program that Campanello founded will continue.

Campanello thanked supporters and said he’s retiring for the sake of his family and health.