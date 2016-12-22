ATLANTA (AP) — A prominent Atlanta attorney has been booked into jail to face charges in the shooting death of his business executive wife.
Fulton County Jail records Thursday show that Claud “Tex” McIver has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter, along with a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct.
McIver’s attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Atlanta police have said McIver was riding in a rear seat of an SUV late Sept. 25 when a gun he was holding fired and the bullet hit his wife, 63-year-old Diane McIver, who was sitting in the front passenger seat. She later died at a hospital.
Tex McIver has said the shooting was an accident. Diane McIver was president of U.S. Enterprises Inc., the parent company of Corey Airport Services.
