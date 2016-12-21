ATLANTA (AP) — A prominent Atlanta attorney has been charged in the shooting death of his business executive wife.

Atlanta police say Claud “Tex” McIver faces a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter and a misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct. Police spokesman Donald Hannah says McIver was expected to turn himself in Wednesday.

McIver’s attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Authorities have said McIver was riding in a rear seat of an SUV late Sept. 25 when a gun he was holding discharged and the bullet hit his wife, 63-year-old Diane McIver, who was sitting in the front passenger seat. She later died at a hospital.

Tex McIver has said the shooting was an accident. Diane McIver was president of U.S. Enterprises Inc., the parent company of Corey Airport Services.