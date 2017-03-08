ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois high school is being accused of body shaming after releasing guidelines on how girls should dress for the prom.
Boylan Catholic High School in Rockford has issued a 21-page rule book — complete with pictures — on what is and isn’t acceptable at this year’s prom.
But the guidelines have ruffled feathers with a line that reads: “Some girls may wear the same dress but due to body types, one dress may be acceptable while the other is not.”
Body image and media expert Robyn Goodman of the University of Florida tells the Rockford Register Star (http://bit.ly/2n5t1ew ) that line supports discrimination and body shaming because girls don’t have a choice on how their bodies are made.
Boylan President Amy Ott told the newspaper the guidelines are meant to help girls, not hurt them.
