MOAB, Utah (AP) — University officials say they’ve named a dinosaur that they found hidden in Utah.
Brigham Young University professors have created a full picture of the sauropod from thousands of fossilized bones and published a paper Tuesday in the University of Michigan’s Contributions from the Museum of Paleontology.
The creature has been named Moabosaurus because it was found near Moab. Like other sauropods, researchers say it was an herbivore with a long neck and tail and a small brain but it was much smaller, at 32 feet.
The paper says the Moabosaurus is 125 million years old and its skeleton was found in a quarry. Geologist Brooks Britt and his team have been excavating the bones since the late 1970s.
Most Read Stories
- No-kids wife can make herself scarce around hubby’s nephews, niece | Dear Carolyn
- Will the last middle-class person leaving Seattle turn out the lights? | FYI Guy
- Skier killed in Snoqualmie Pass avalanche remembered as ‘true educator’
- Seattle neglected to collect $3.4M payment for affordable housing as two skyscrapers were built
- Report: Seahawks would trade Marshawn Lynch to Raiders if he gets a new deal in Oakland
The skeleton is on display at BYU’s Museum of Paleontology.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.