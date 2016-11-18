NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A Rutgers University professor who was accused of threatening to kill white people and was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation is no longer teaching there.
NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2fchdFs ) a spokesman for the New Jersey university said Friday that Kevin Allred has been placed on administrative leave.
Allred is white and teaches women’s and gender studies classes and a popular course called Politicizing Beyonce.
He says the comments he made in class and on Twitter were rhetorical political statements. He tweeted about whether conservatives would care as much about gun rights if guns were used to kill more white people.
University police responded to a complaint from a student and contacted police in New York, where Allred lives.
Allred was taken to the hospital Tuesday and was released that evening. He hasn’t responded to messages seeking comment.
Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com
