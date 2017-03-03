MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont college says a professor was injured by a protester following a demonstration against a guest speaker who’s been called a white nationalist.

Hundreds of Middlebury College students protested against the lecture by libertarian author Charles Murray on Thursday, forcing the college to move his talk to another room. The Southern Poverty Law Center considers Murray a white nationalist who argues blacks, Latinos and women are genetically inferior.

The college says Murray and professor Allison Stanger (STANG’-er) were surrounded by a group of protesters and a protester pulled Stanger’s hair, twisting her neck. It says the group climbed onto the hood of their car and threw a traffic sign in front of it.

Public safety officials cleared a path for the car to leave.

Stanger was treated at a hospital and released. Murray hasn’t commented.