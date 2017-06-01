TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A Princeton University professor has cancelled lectures this week after receiving death threats following a commencement address in which she called President Donald Trump “a racist and sexist megalomaniac.”
Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, who is an assistant professor of African American Studies, spoke to graduates at Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts, on May 20. She said in a statement that the email threats came after Fox News posted a story and video about the speech.
She claims Fox ran the story to “incite and unleash the mob-like mentality of its fringe audience.”
Fox News has not responded to an email seeking comment.
Taylor canceled appearances this week at Seattle’s Town Hall and the University of California-San Diego. But she released her statement because she said she will “not be silent.”