TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A Princeton University professor has cancelled lectures this week after receiving death threats following a commencement address in which she called President Donald Trump “a racist and sexist megalomaniac.”

Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, who is an assistant professor of African American Studies, spoke to graduates at Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts, on May 20. She said in a statement that the email threats came after Fox News posted a story and video about the speech.

She claims Fox ran the story to “incite and unleash the mob-like mentality of its fringe audience.”

Fox News has not responded to an email seeking comment.

Taylor canceled appearances this week at Seattle’s Town Hall and the University of California-San Diego. But she released her statement because she said she will “not be silent.”