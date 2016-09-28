NEW YORK (AP) — Professional skateboarder Brian Anderson has publicly come out as gay.
The 40-year-old Anderson tells Vice Sports he once was terrified that someone in the skateboarding community would discover his sexuality.
He says he’s coming out publicly in part to give hope to younger people dealing with the struggles he went through. He says it’s helpful for them to hear what he went through and to know how everything got better for him.
Anderson was named skater of the year by Thrasher Magazine in 1999. He has won several high-profile skateboarding competitions.
