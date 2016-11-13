CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldovans are voting in a presidential election Sunday in which the favorite has promised to restore ties with Russia that cooled after the former Soviet republic signed a trade deal with the European Union.

Igor Dodon, a pro-Moscow figure, has tapped into popular anger with corruption under the pro-European government that came to power in 2009, particularly over about $1 billion that went missing from Moldovan banks before 2014 parliamentary elections.

“I voted for the future of the country. I am totally convinced that Moldova has a future. It will be independent, united and sovereign,” said Dodon, who heads the opposition Socialists’ Party after voting, predicting an easy win.

Dodon, who nearly won the election in the first round two weeks ago and leads in recent polls, has promised to restore friendly relations with Moscow. He has also recently hedged his bets, saying he also seeks good relations with Moldova’s neighbors Romania and Ukraine.

Russia punished agricultural Moldova with a trade embargo on wine, fruit and vegetables after it signed a trade association deal with the EU in 2014.

Rival Maia Sandu, an ex-World Bank economist, has run on an anti-corruption ticket and says the former Soviet republic will have a more prosperous future in the EU. Both Russia and the West seek greater influence over the strategically placed, but impoverished agricultural country of 3.5 million.

___

Alison Mutler in Bucharest, Romania, contributed to this report.