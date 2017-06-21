NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Officials at a prestigious private school for boys in Massachusetts say an administrator has been placed on leave amid an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct against him that dates to the 1990s.

The allegations made by a former student at the Fessenden School in Newton against Kenneth Howe, the school’s residential life director, were disclosed by Headmaster David Stettler in a letter to the school community obtained by The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2sVxPt7 ).

Stettler says Howe “categorically denies that any misconduct occurred.”

Howe, who’s barred from campus, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Stettler says school officials learned of the allegations in December and alerted law enforcement. He says the school is cooperating with the investigation.

He says no finding has been made, but the investigation remains open.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com