LINO LAKES, Minn. (AP) — An inmate being transported from a Minnesota state prison in St. Cloud to the prison in Lino Lakes hijacked a transport van full of other prisoners and escaped.
The incident happened about 11 a.m. Friday. Minnesota’s Department of Corrections said nine of the prisoners were apprehended a short time later, but one remained on the loose.
Police were searching Friday afternoon for assault convict James Mitchell in north Minneapolis and were cautioning residents to stay indoors.
___
This story has been corrected to remove erroneous reference to inmate jumping a fence at the Lino Lakes prison.
