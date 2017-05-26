LINO LAKES, Minn. (AP) — An inmate being transported from a Minnesota state prison in St. Cloud to the prison in Lino Lakes hijacked a transport van full of other prisoners and escaped.

The incident happened about 11 a.m. Friday. Minnesota’s Department of Corrections said nine of the prisoners were apprehended a short time later, but one remained on the loose.

Police were searching Friday afternoon for assault convict James Mitchell in north Minneapolis and were cautioning residents to stay indoors.

___

This story has been corrected to remove erroneous reference to inmate jumping a fence at the Lino Lakes prison.