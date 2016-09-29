POLKTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say two supervisors were stabbed and two correctional officers sustained other injuries after being attacked at a state prison.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says a lieutenant and a sergeant were stabbed by inmates at Lanesboro Correctional Institution in Polkton around 2 p.m. Thursday. Department spokesman Keith Acree said the two are being treated for their injuries at local hospitals.
Acree said two correctional officers were injured after being assaulted with a broom handle. They were treated by prison medical staff.
According to Acree, the prison is temporarily locked down while an investigation begins. He said three inmates believed to be involved in the assault have been identified and are being questioned.
Most Read Stories
- New dad, on way to see baby, shot dead after road-rage incident, family says
- Police think there might be more to road-rage killing of young dad in Federal Way
- DEA moves to ban kratom, frustrating both scientists and users
- Seattle proposes more density for some neighborhoods, releases maps
- Seahawks should sit Russell Wilson vs. Jets | Larry Stone
Polkton is 45 miles southeast of Charlotte.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.