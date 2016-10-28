HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to a year and a half in prison for hacking into the email and online accounts of several female celebrities and stealing private information, including nude photos and videos.

Thirty-six-year-old Ryan Collins was sentenced Wednesday by a federal judge in Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors say he gained access to more than 100 Google and Apple accounts from November 2012 to September 2014. Many of them belonged to famous women.

The Harrisburg-area man pleaded guilty in May to one count of gaining unauthorized access to a protected computer to obtain information.

No celebrities were identified in his plea agreement.

Prosecutors say there was no evidence that Collins posted any of the pilfered images online or shared any information he obtained.