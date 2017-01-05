BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts state police say a massive search is underway in the Cambridge area after a man who escaped from a federal prison in Rhode Island allegedly attempted to rob a bank.
James Morales escaped Saturday from the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island.
A Massachusetts state police spokesman says a man police believe was Morales attempted to rob a Bank of America in Cambridge on Thursday morning.
Police are warning the public that if they see Morales, they should not approach him, but should call 911.
Morales is a former Army reservist who was being held at Wyatt on charges that he stole 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Worcester. He was also facing child rape charges in Massachusetts.
