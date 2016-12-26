TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The principal of a high school in northern Taiwan has resigned following widespread criticism over an event staged by students that featured Nazi-themed costumes and swastika banners.
Taiwan’s official Central News Agency reported this week that Cheng Hsiao-ming, principal of Kuang Fu High School in the city of Hsinchu, apologized for the incident as he announced his resignation.
The event on Friday drew public attention after images were posted on social media of the students hoisting swastika banners in a parade behind a tank fashioned from cardboard.
Israel’s representative office in Taipei condemned the event, calling it “deplorable and shocking.”
The school’s administrators could not immediately be reached by phone for comment Tuesday.
