TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The principal of a high school in northern Taiwan has resigned following widespread criticism over an event staged by students that featured Nazi-themed costumes and swastika banners.
Taiwan’s official Central News Agency reported this week that Cheng Hsiao-ming, principal of Kuang Fu High School in the city of Hsinchu, apologized for the incident as he announced his resignation.
The event on Friday drew public attention after images were posted on social media of the students hoisting swastika banners in a parade behind a tank fashioned from cardboard.
Israel’s representative office in Taipei condemned the event, calling it “deplorable and shocking.”
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Dallas win over Detroit Monday night helps Seahawks in quest to get No. 2 playoff seed in NFC
- ‘Star Wars’ actor Carrie Fisher, known for acerbic comic flair, dies at 60
- Boeing reinvents the 777 assembly line while production cranks on
The school’s administrators could not immediately be reached by phone for comment Tuesday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.