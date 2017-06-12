WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington school principal is offering students $100 each if they turn off their electronics for one day a week during summer break.

Washington Latin Public Charter School principal Diana Smith tells local media outlets that she will pay every rising eighth- and ninth-grader who spends Tuesdays screen-free. Smith’s challenge covers all electronics, including television, video games and cellphones.

The principal says she’s concerned that students are spending too much time with screens instead of activities such as playing sports or going to a museum.

Students must have two adults older than 21 certify that they spent the 11 days over the course of vacation without electronics.

Although Smith could be out $16,000 if all 160 eligible students abstain, she says she doesn’t anticipate more than 50 students will collect.