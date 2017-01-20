LONDON (AP) — Prince William will soon leave his job as an air ambulance helicopter pilot to spend more time on royal duties.

Kensington Palace said in a statement Friday that William, his wife Kate and their two children will spend more time in London and less time at their country home in Norfolk.

William will stop his work with the East Anglia Air Ambulance service in the summer.

The move will enable 3-year-old Prince George to start school in London in the fall.

Officials say William and Kate will still have their primary residence in Norfolk but will have more time to represent Queen Elizabeth II at numerous events.

The 90-year-old queen still maintains a busy public schedule but has in recent years cut back on some of her charity appearances.