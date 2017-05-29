LONDON (AP) — Prince William says he is sad his wife and two young children can’t meet his late mother, Princess Diana.
In an interview with the magazine British GQ, the heir to the throne opened up about his feelings about his mother’s 1997 death in a Paris car crash.
William told the magazine he would have liked having his mother’s advice and for her to meet his wife, Kate, and to see her grandchildren grow up.
Diana died long before 3-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who recently turned 2, were born.
Most Read Stories
- Swedish double-booked its surgeries, and the patients didn't know | Quantity of Care
- Democrats are supposed to be fighting back, but they just keep losing | Danny Westneat
- Submarines dismantled in Puget Sound are symbols of nation’s defense dilemma | Jon Talton
- Spike Lee posts, then deletes photo thanking Seahawks' Pete Carroll for signing Colin Kaepernick
- Singer John Legend donates $5K to help cover Seattle’s school-lunch debt
The interview with former Tony Blair spin doctor Alastair Campbell focuses on William’s strong support for charities working on mental health issues.
William says his chief goal is “smashing” the taboo surrounding mental health discussions.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.