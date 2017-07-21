HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Britain’s Prince William and his wife, Kate, are wrapping up a three-day trip to Germany in Hamburg, where they’re attending a concert for children in a spectacular new concert hall.
The couple, known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, kicked off their two-nation European tour in Poland earlier this week before visiting Berlin and Heidelberg. They’re traveling with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, though the children haven’t appeared at most of their public engagements.
On Friday, they took a train from Berlin to Hamburg and visited the city’s International Maritime Museum, which houses a model of Britain’s royal yacht Britannia.
The royals viewed Hamburg’s harbor from the new Elbphilharmonie concert hall, and joined 350 schoolchildren to hear a concert with excerpts from Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony.
Most Read Stories
- Storm star Sue Bird says she's dating the Reign's Megan Rapinoe and opens up about being gay WATCH
- Illicit skatepark on Green Lake’s Duck Island: Cops called on bowl built in bird habitat WATCH
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- '450 square feet of fear': Renter dreads rising cost for Fremont studio apartment | Seattle Sketcher
- Amazon isn't technically dominant, but it pervades our lives VIEW