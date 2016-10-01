VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — Prince William and Kate are bringing attention to social and mental health issues during the final day of their Canadian tour.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge unveiled a statue in Victoria, British Columbia on Saturday that honors those who overcome challenges at the Cridge Centre for the Family, a non-profit that offers programs for people with brain injuries and victims of domestic violence and provides health care.
The British royals also sailed in Victoria’s inner harbor on board the tall ship Pacific Grace.
During their eight-day Canadian tour, the royal couple also visited Vancouver’s most impoverished neighborhood, participated in aboriginal ceremonies in Haida Gwaii, British Columbia, and met residents of the small community of Carcross, Yukon.
Most Read Stories
- No. 10 Huskies rout No. 7 Stanford 44-6
- Washington shows the nation it has arrived with rout of No. 7 Stanford | Matt Calkins
- Marijuana labs spawn lethal explosions across the country
- Crew rescues 4 after Kenmore Air crash off Lopez Island
- Seahawks' Doug Baldwin says he's gotten death threats for social activism efforts WATCH
Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 16 months, made two public appearances during the tour.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.