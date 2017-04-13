BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles has boasted he shares a bloodline with legendary 15th-century prince Vlad the Impaler. Now a mayor is offering to make him Prince of Transylvania.
A spokesman for the mayor of the Transylvanian city of Alba Iulia said Charles had been offered the honorific title because of his promotion of Transylvania.
Mihai Coser told The Associated Press Thursday that Charles is “more Romanian than many Romanians.” So far, he says there has been no response to the offer.
Charles visits Romanian yearly, including a three-day visit last month.
The prince already has a fair few titles, including Earl of Chester, Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles, and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.
