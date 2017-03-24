LONDON (AP) — Kensington Palace says Prince George will attend the Thomas’s Battersea prep school beginning in September.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced their choice Friday. The palace says the couple is “delighted to have found a school where they are confident George will have a happy and successful start to his education.”
Thomas’s Battersea is a private school with more than 500 children aged 4 to 13. George will be four in July.
The school says its most important rule is to “be kind.” It places emphasis “on a set of core values, which include kindness, courtesy, confidence, humility and learning to be givers, not takers.”
Most Read Stories
- Aerospace firm Electroimpact agrees to pay $485K after AG finds ‘shocking’ discrimination against Muslims
- Huskies get commitment from Coeur d'Alene 4-star QB Colson Yankoff
- Price tag zooms up for light rail across I-90 bridge: $225 million more needed
- Poutine is the new nachos: where to find the best versions in the Seattle area
- Michael Porter Sr. taking assistant job at Missouri; Michael Porter Jr. ‘98 percent' on decision
Ben Thomas, the headmaster, says the school is looking “forward to welcoming him and all of our new pupils to the school in September.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.