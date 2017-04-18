OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, will visit Canada this summer for the country’s 150th birthday.
Governor General David Johnston, the Queen Elizabeth’s II representative as Canada’s head of state, said Tuesday they have accepted the government’s invitation for a tour.
The royal duo will be in Canada from June 29 to July 1.
They will travel in Ontario, Nunavut and the Ottawa area, where celebrations are planned to mark Canada’s 150th birthday on July 1.
It will be the 18th visit to Canada for the Prince of Wales, and the fourth visit for the Duchess of Cornwall.
They were last in Canada in May 2014, when they visited Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Manitoba.
Canada is a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.
