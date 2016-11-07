BU TINAH ISLAND, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles has traveled to a remote island in the United Arab Emirates as part of his and Camilla’s three-nation Gulf tour.

The royal flew by helicopter Monday to Bu Tinah island, an archipelago 150 kilometers (90 miles) off the capital’s west coast in the Persian Gulf.

While there, Prince Charles rode in a dune buggy, examined pearls in oysters and took a boat ride to look at the native wildlife.

Returning later to Abu Dhabi, the prince visited Masdar City, a government-backed clean energy campus on the capital’s outskirts.

Separate from the prince, Camilla visited the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital.

Prince Charles and Camilla later will travel to Bahrain on their trip.