MUSCAT, Oman (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have started a three-nation royal tour of the Gulf in Oman.

Prince Charles landed in Muscat on Friday night, greeted at the airport by Omani Heritage and Culture Minister Sayyid Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said. Camilla landed earlier Friday.

The pair will take part in a series of cultural events while in Oman and are scheduled to see Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who has ruled the country on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula since 1970.

Their visit comes as rights groups have written Sultan Qaboos over the recent targeting of journalists by the country’s Internal Security Service.

The royal couple later will travel to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain as well on their weeklong trip.