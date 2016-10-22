PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia home where Oscar-winning actress Grace Kelly grew up and accepted a marriage proposal from Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1955 is now in the hands of the royal family.

Her son, Prince Albert of Monaco, has confirmed to People Magazine that he was the recent purchaser of the six-bedroom, 2.5-story Colonial home in the city’s East Falls section. He said the house is “very beautiful and very special to our family.”

The prince said he plans to visit the city Tuesday as he considers plans for the home, which could include museum exhibit space and offices for the family foundation work.

The home was built in 1935 by Kelly’s father, a three-time Olympic gold medal rower and businessman. A sign outside designates it a Pennsylvania historical landmark.