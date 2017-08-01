LONDON (AP) — A British pub has apologized for turning away a group of trainee priests after mistaking them for rowdy bachelor-party revelers in costume.
The Archdiocese of Cardiff said Tuesday that seven Roman Catholic seminarians went to the City Arms in Cardiff, Wales, last week to celebrate the ordination of one of the group.
Father Michael Doyle said the clerics were turned away by a doorman, who told them “sorry gents, we have a policy of no fancy dress and no stag dos.”
Doyle said the group was reprieved when a bar manager realized the clergyman were real. They were allowed in and given a round of beer on the house.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle could see near triple-digit temps this week — and it's not expected to cool down much at night
- Families of victims of Marysville-Pilchuck High School shooting settle lawsuit for $18 million
- Malik McDowell on his way to Seattle, could report to Seahawks Tuesday
- Here's what we learned from day two of Seahawks training camp VIEW
- Small plane makes emergency landing offshore near West Seattle; no one hurt
Assistant manager Matt Morgan said “thankfully they were all great sports and saw the funny side of the situation.”