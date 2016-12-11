QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — A priest who served in Chicago and western Illinois in the late 1800s is a step closer to becoming a saint.
Father Augustus Tolton was the first African-American priest in the U.S.
WGEM-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2hsjKgW ) his remains were exhumed from St. Peter’s Cemetery in Quincy on Saturday. They will be examined for historical verification purposes.
Bishop John Paprocki of the Springfield Diocese was at the cemetery Saturday. He says having someone from the local area become a saint and show others how to be Christian is “a great thing.”
Most Read Stories
- Guns in stadiums? Trumpism making some noise in Olympia | Danny Westneat
- Sexless marriage worries husband | Dear Carolyn
- For $750, Seattle’s newest apartment is the size of a parking space
- First impressions: Sounders win first MLS Cup title in penalty-kick shootout
- Complete coverage: Sounders take down Toronto FC in PK's to capture first MLS Cup title
Tolton was born a slave in 1854. His family escaped to Illinois, where he was a priest in Quincy and Chicago. He died in 1897.
The late Cardinal Francis George of Chicago submitted Tolton as a candidate for sainthood in 2010.
___
Information from: WGEM-AM.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.