PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest has donated two statutes to replace those stolen from a nativity scene outside an assisted living center in the Rhode Island city of Pawtucket.
The Mary and Joseph statues were stolen from the crèche at the Jeanne Jugan Residence of the Little Sisters of the Poor on Dec. 10.
The home’s operators say the nativity scene will be placed behind Plexiglas to prevent further thefts.
The facility also is seeking donations to pay for an upgrade to its security system, which is expected to cost about $15,000.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon's Bezos says meeting with Trump, tech leaders was ‘very productive’
- 2 firefighters hurt, animals evacuated after blaze at Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo VIEW
- ‘Very cold days’ ahead for Puget Sound area
- Bird drops salmon on Seattle power lines, knocks out power
- In-laws’ demands complicate a cross-cultural marriage | Dear Carolyn
Police are looking for three men who are seen on a video taking the three-foot-high porcelain statues.
The new statues, which cost a total of about $900, were donated by a priest at St. Thomas More Church.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.