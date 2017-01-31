NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City priest says he was joking when he shared a photo that showed a man plummeting from a skyscraper with the slogan “show your hate for Trump.”
The Rev. Philip Pizzo tells the New York Post (http://nyp.st/2knj0uL ) that the meme — which also said “do it for social justice” — was not intended to promote suicide. The post on his personal Facebook page contained the hashtag “JumpAgainstTrump.”
Pizzo says it was satire and he regrets causing offense.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn said it does not reflect the church’s stance and has been removed.
The priest previously shared a photo of former President Barack Obama with the phrase “He’s not my president” and another of Hillary Clinton titled “Ugly Face” in Italian.
Information from: New York Post, http://www.nypost.com
