NEW YORK (AP) — A parking space at a garage in Park Slope, Brooklyn, is on the market for $300,000.
NBC New York (http://bit.ly/2lXUNsi ) says the last one there sold for $280,000.
A neighborhood resident, Julie Hollar, says the sky-high parking costs more than her parents paid for their house.
Julia Kite of the advocacy group Transportation Alternatives says it’s also around the current price of a condo in another part of Brooklyn.
But it’s the new normal since developers tore down a 300-space garage to build new homes.
Karen Ratner says she paid more than $100,000 for her spot a few years ago.
She says there’s just “no other parking available.”
Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com
