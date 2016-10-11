HILLSBORO, Ohio (AP) — The mayor of a small Ohio city who’s also a veteran standup comedian is expected to appear in court for his final pretrial hearing.
Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings’ hearing is set for Wednesday afternoon.
Hastings was indicted in July on four felony counts including election falsification and theft in office.
The second-term Republican mayor says he’s done nothing wrong other than try to lead the city without the consent of the “established political structure.”
The election falsification charge concerns his residency in the city of 6,600 residents, where he has a downtown apartment. He also has a farm outside of town.
Hastings’ trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 7.
Retired Summit County Common Pleas Judge Patricia Ann Cosgrove is hearing the case after a local judge recused himself.
